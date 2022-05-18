UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stone Of GOR-III Laid In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad laid a foundation stone for the construction of GOR-III (Government Officers Residence-III) near Wapda City at Canal Express here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad laid a foundation stone for the construction of GOR-III (Government Officers Residence-III) near Wapda City at Canal Express here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the district administration would execute this project with an estimated cost of Rs 442 million. He said that GOR-III would be sprawling over 340 Kanals of land where more than 40 houses would be constructed for officers and employees of grade- 18, 17, 15, 11 to 14 and one to 5.

He said the project would be completed within a short span of 2 years where park, school, commercial market and other facilities would be available.

In first phase, Rs 20 million would be spent on the construction of houses over 270 Kanals of land during the current fiscal year while remaining project would be completed in next phase by ensuring fair and transparent utilization of funds, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain, Assistant Commissioners (ACs)Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Khawar Bashir, Deputy Director (DD) DevelopmentRana Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, ..

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservatio ..

13 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpur

15 seconds ago
 Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahaw ..

Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

16 seconds ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

18 seconds ago
 Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husban ..

Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

20 seconds ago
 Use of modern technology, suitable varieties empha ..

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.