Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad laid a foundation stone for the construction of GOR-III (Government Officers Residence-III) near Wapda City at Canal Express here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the district administration would execute this project with an estimated cost of Rs 442 million. He said that GOR-III would be sprawling over 340 Kanals of land where more than 40 houses would be constructed for officers and employees of grade- 18, 17, 15, 11 to 14 and one to 5.

He said the project would be completed within a short span of 2 years where park, school, commercial market and other facilities would be available.

In first phase, Rs 20 million would be spent on the construction of houses over 270 Kanals of land during the current fiscal year while remaining project would be completed in next phase by ensuring fair and transparent utilization of funds, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain, Assistant Commissioners (ACs)Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Khawar Bashir, Deputy Director (DD) DevelopmentRana Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.