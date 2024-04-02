Four Cops Among Six Injured In Uch Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A speeding bus hit a police van on Motorway M-5 near Och Sharif Interchange on Tuesday, resulting in 6 people including 4 policemen being seriously injured.
Police sources said here that a police van of Rajanpur police was on its way on Motorway M-5 when it was hit by a speedy passenger coach near Uch Sharif Interchange in the Uch Sharif area of Bahawalpur district.
As a result, six people including four police personnel sustained serious wounds.
The rescuers and ambulances rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Uch Sharif Hospital for emergency medical treatment.
“The police van after getting medical examination of two suspects from a health center was returning to the police station when it was hit by a speedy bus,” the police sources said.
The local police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.
