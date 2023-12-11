Open Menu

Four Day Calligraphy Exhibition Opens At MAC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A four day calligraphy exhibition tilted "Jamaliyat-e-Khatt" featuring master pieces of four renowned calligraphers organized by Multan Arts Council opened here on Monday.

The exhibition featured the work of four prominent calligraphers from Multan including Rashid Hussain Sial, Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, Hameed Iqbal Khan and Farah Rahman.

President Multan Arts Council (MAC), Amir Naseem Sheikh along with Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Hamdani inaugurated the exhibition.

The opening ceremony included performances by renowned singer Rahat Banon Multanikr and Zameer Hashmi along with various personalities from different walks of life related to the arts and literature

Addressing the opening ceremony, Amir Naseem Sheikh said that drawing youth attention towards calligraphy was very important and artists were the identity of our region emphasizing need to utilize all means to promote the culture of the region and Multan.

The traditions of this region and the philosophy saints will not only reach the public but also be transmitted to the younger generation, a responsibility we share, he informed.

Director MAC Dr. Riaz Hamdani, highlighted that calligraphers and other artists are ambassadors of our region as they are showcasing the jewels of their art not only nationally but also internationally. Policies are being formulated to provide equal opportunities to artists from various fields, he concluded.

On the first day, a good number of art lovers turned out at the exhibition.

