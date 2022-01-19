Four-day training workshop for teachers under Transeducation project starts

The four days training workshop for teachers from Multan and Bahawalpur division has been started under 'Transeducation' project

Education department Punjab in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has organized the training workshop to bring improvement in continuation of Transeducation project and to aware the teachers from latest technical skills.

The international level master trainers including Shabnum Farid, Maria Riaz, Muhammad Younis and Khalid Saif were imparting training to teachers about governance and management, single national curriculum, ALP material, text books, reading and writing skills and learning.

The concluding session of four days training workshop would be held on January 20 at committee room education secretariat in which Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtesham Anwar's address to teachers was also expected.