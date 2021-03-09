UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Mini Petrol Pumps Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:02 PM

Four mini petrol pumps demolished

Local civil defence department demolished four mini-fuel stations after sealing them following unlawful sale of petrol and diesel during crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Local civil defence department demolished four mini-fuel stations after sealing them following unlawful sale of petrol and diesel during crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Civil defence team led by the local in-charge Malik Yaseen took action on direction of DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen at Khan Garh Bypass and Multan Road.

Sealed petrol pumps were owned by Ghulam Shabir, Sajjad Ahmed, Kaleemullah and Muhammad Khalil.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Yaseen said unlawful fuel stations would be dealt with iron hands. He said anybody found involved in unlawful sale or purchase of petroleum products would be spared.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Road Sale

Recent Stories

Russian COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in Italy

4 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,244,786, daily ..

4 minutes ago

Global PC market to grow 8 pct in 2021 despite com ..

4 minutes ago

Three killed in separate incidents in kasur

4 minutes ago

ECP to take up the case of leaked video of Haider ..

28 minutes ago

Hub71 launches new value creation programme to dri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.