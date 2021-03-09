Four mini petrol pumps demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Local civil defence department demolished four mini-fuel stations after sealing them following unlawful sale of petrol and diesel during crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Civil defence team led by the local in-charge Malik Yaseen took action on direction of DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen at Khan Garh Bypass and Multan Road.

Sealed petrol pumps were owned by Ghulam Shabir, Sajjad Ahmed, Kaleemullah and Muhammad Khalil.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Yaseen said unlawful fuel stations would be dealt with iron hands. He said anybody found involved in unlawful sale or purchase of petroleum products would be spared.