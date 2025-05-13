Open Menu

Four Shops Sealed During Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Four shops sealed during anti-encroachment operation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) As part of a province-wide campaign to reclaim public spaces from illegal occupation, the district administration has intensified anti-encroachment drive, sealing four shops and demolishing unauthorized structures during a grand operation on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the directives of the Punjab government and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman. Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed spearheaded the action with full support from the Municipal Corporation and a significant police presence to ensure law and order during the crackdown.

During the operation, illegal structures were demolished and a large quantity of goods used to encroach upon public property were confiscated. The sealed shops were found to be repeat offenders, contributing significantly to congestion and obstruction of pedestrian pathways and commercial access in the busy market area.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Sunbal Javed, reaffirmed the administration's commitment to maintaining the rule of law and restoring public spaces to the citizens. "Those involved in illegal encroachments will face strict action. There will be no exemptions or leniency. Along with the seizure of goods, heavy fines will also be imposed on the violators," she stated.

District Officer Zain Ali was also present during the operation and emphasized the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the long-term success of such initiatives. He urged business owners to abide by municipal regulations to help create a cleaner, safer, and more accessible city environment.

The administration has warned that similar operations will continue across the district and any attempts to re-establish illegal encroachments will be met with swift and decisive action.

