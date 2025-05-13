Open Menu

Worker Electrocuted While Operating Floor Polishing Machine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A laborer died from electrocution while working at a house in Khan Garh, a suburban town of Muzaffargarh, on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred in the Touheedabad locality, where the victim, identified as Jafar Hussain, a resident of Basti Lang, was operating an electric floor polishing machine.

He was reportedly working at the residence of a local cloth merchant, Waqeel Toor, when he received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Rescue 1122 responded immediately and shifted the unconscious worker to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (RHC) Khan Garh. However, doctors confirmed that Jafar Hussain had died before reaching the hospital.

