Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Naatia Poetry Session
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual Naatia poetry session titled "Lehron Ki Dosh Par."
The session was presided over by Naeem Akram Qureshi, President of Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab from Rawalpindi, who is also a scholar of Iqbal and a poet.
The event was moderated by Mir Afsar Aman, a senior columnist, author, and poet from Islamabad.
Participants included poets from various parts of the world: Syed Muhammad Akhtar from Karachi; Dr. Sabiha Akhlaq from the United States; Allama Muhammad Kashif Noor from Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt; Dr.
Zaman Ranjha from Saudi Arabia; Dr. Muhammad Fareed Khan from Lahore; Naheed Afshan from Rawalpindi; and Sarah Syed and Brigadier (R) Imtiaz Ahmad from Islamabad—among many other poets and poetesses.
They presented their own verses or selected works, offering heartfelt tributes of devotion and reverence to the last Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).
Participants from across the country and abroad joined the online session and expressed their appreciation by applauding the poets.
At the end, the presiding guest also recited his poetry and thanked the participants and the organizers of Qalam Karwan.
