FPCCI welcomes RCCI for joining BMP group

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of FPCCI led by Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chairman Businessmen Panel & former President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh congratulated the leadership of RCCI on joining the Businessmen Panel and said that the participation would help resolve the issues being faced by the business community of the country, formulating budget recommendations and formulating policies.

He said there was no doubt that the RCCI has emerged as an influential voice in important forums across the country, including promoting trade activities, trade fairs, and holding business conferences abroad.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that today was an important day and RCCI has announced to join the Businessmen Panel Group with its entire senior leadership.

He said that RCCI had a good relationship with United Business Group, and we parted ways on a good note.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf gave a briefing to the delegation on the activities of the Chamber.

The delegation included FPCCI officials, former president FPCCI Haji Ghulam Ali, Hina Mansab Khan Chairperson FPCCI Women Wing, Vice President Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, Chief Coordinator, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Vice President Umar Masood ur Rehman, Mian Muhammad Ali, Former President Lahore Chamber and President Islamabad Small Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Zahid and Neelam Khalid and Uzma Shahid from Women Chamber Rawalpindi.