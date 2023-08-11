Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Set Up For Flood Victims In Kharan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Free medical camp set up for flood victims in Kharan



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A free medical camp was organized for flood victims in Kharan's Madrasa Jamia Farooqia by People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Kharan with the support of IRC on Friday.

A total of 292 patients including 42 men, 102 women and 148 were examined in the free medical camp by male and lady medical officers. The examined patients were provided free medicines. Malaria and other diseases were also tested in the free medical camp.

On this occasion, a free medical camp was organized by IRC under the supervision of Dr.

Ali Shaukat, Attaullah Kactor, Ameer Hamza and District Support Manager of PPHI Kharan, Sohail islam Baloch.

The jointly free medical camp organized by IRC and PPHI was aimed at providing relief to the victims of various epidemic diseases in the areas affected by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods.

Because many households were affected by the floods, various epidemics were feared to spread.

In this regard, a free medical camp is being organized for the flood victims so that basic health facilities can be provided to the flood victims at their doorstep.

