Full Court meeting held in Supreme Court to take stock of performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A Full Court meeting held here on Thursday in the Supreme Court (SC) under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

It was attended by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, chief justice designate, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Amin ud Din Khan. SC Registrar Arbab Muhammad Arif also attended the meeting.

At the beginning of meeting, the chief Justice welcomed the newly elevated judge of the SC Justice Amin ud Din Khan and said the addition of judge would benefit the institution.

He apprised the participants that the purpose of the meeting was to take stock of the performance of the SC in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases and to deliberate on the issues and matters pertaining to smooth functioning of the court.

Deliberating on the issue of institution and disposal of cases in the SC, the Full Court noted that during the period from 27.

04.2019 to 20.11.2019 the court decided 7,718 cases against the institution of 9,485 cases, leaving total pendency of 41,105 cases.

The Full Court observed that larger benches were also constituted during the period for hearing of different cases of important nature but despite of that the disposal figured is encouraging.

The Full Court showed satisfaction over institution and disposal rate and discussed different, ways and means for effective and smooth functioning of the Court and underlined the need to make untiring efforts to improve dispensation of justice and resolved to work out different strategies to constitute benches at Branch Registries where there is high pendency to reduce the backlog in meaningful ways.

The chief justice thanked the judges and appreciated their commitment, devotion for cause of dispensation of justice to public at large so as to redress their grievances and to provide relief to them.

The meeting also discussed different administrative and judicial issues relating to the internal working of the Court.