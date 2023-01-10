UrduPoint.com

"Gandhara Festival" To Be Held On Jan 29

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Shoaib Ali on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of the "Gandhara Festival" to be held on January 29

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the festival, he directed the Assistant Commissioner, Taxila, to finalize all the arrangements under his supervision.

The DC said the festival was being organised to highlight the culture of Punjab and the ancient civilizations of Gandhara.

Director of Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed, on the occasion, briefed the meeting that a two-day festival to highlight the ancient Gandhara civilization of Taxila would be held on January 29 while Provincial Minister for sports and Culture Malik Taymor Masood would inaugurate the event.

The Gandhara festival will include Gandhara Art Exhibition, Gandhara Book Affair, folk dance, a documentary on Gandhara culture and traditional food stalls. At the same time, Saine Zahoor and Hamid Ali Khan would perform in the Sufi musical night, he added.

Waqar further informed from January 31 to February 4, an event would be held in PAC, Rawalpindi, in connection with the Gandhara festival in which the young generation would be informed about the ancient civilization sites of Potohar region besides introducing the ancient art and culture.

