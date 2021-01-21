GB will get soon 4G services

Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication was working for the provision of 4G services to the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as per the vision of Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication was working for the provision of 4g services to the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as per the vision of Prime Minister.

"Work was underway for the provision of 4G services in Gilgit Baltistan.

Arrangements are in a final stage for the provision of telephone, internet and cable service under triple bundle services in GB", said official of ministry of IT.

He said that work was going on for upgrading the of 2G towers for providing 4G services on Karakarum highway and its surrounding areas.