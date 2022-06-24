UrduPoint.com

GCU Holds Week-long Mental Health Workshops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The newly-established Women Development Centre (WDC) at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore held a mental health workshops for female students of different universities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the closing ceremony of the week-long workshops on Friday, which were addressed by eminent psychologists, who called on students not to be shy in seeking professional or medical help if they suffer any kind of trauma, anxiety or stress.

Addressing a workshop on stress management, GCU Clinical Psychology Unit In-charge Dr Mahwesh Arooj Naz explained that stress is not only a mental state but it also causes physical symptoms, and sometimes it makes people prone to lifelong diseases. She said it is completely normal to experience both negative and positive emotions, but it is necessary to take stressful situations not as a threat but as an opportunity to achieve a better outcome. She also taught different techniques to avoid stress which included meditation, deep breathing and mindfulness.

GCU Campus Counsellor Dr. Ayesha Majeed said that dealing with intense emotions such as fear, anxiety, anger, etc.

, it is recommended to calm down by looking for an exit from a situation, taking some downtime, and breathing slowly to get back to a comfortable state. She advised catharsis through written ventilation, talking to close and trusted persons and holding a positive dialogue with yourself and altering negative thoughts by hammering them with positive ones.

Dr Saadia Dildaar, an assistant professor of Clinical Psychology, talked to students about trauma management. Dr Rabia Iftikhar, another assistant professor, taught techniques and exercises for anger management.

VC Prof. Asghar Zaidi said mental health problems are a reality, so young boys and girls should not shy from talking to their parents about these issues and seeking professional help. He added that these issues could also have long-term consequences for students, affecting their academic achievements and overall health. He appreciated the Women Development Centre and the GCU Clinical Psychology Unit for jointly organising a workshop for female students about their mental health issues.

