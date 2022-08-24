UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Council Approves Various Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

GCWUF council approves various projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Academic Council of the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approved various projects on Wednesday to provide quality education and improve overall performance of the institution.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq chaired the 8th meeting of the council here and said that the university had devised a comprehensive strategy to meet present-day requirements in the field of education and research. In this connection, new laboratories would be established in the university in addition to enhancing enrollments and providing a large number of scholarships to students, she added.

She said that the university would establish Faculty of Allied Sciences while the Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences would start its new undergraduate and graduate programmes very soon to facilitate maximum number of students.

She said that short-term courses would also be offered under the Skill Development & Technical Education whereas a Natural Resources Management Centre would be set up in addition to adoption of automation to compete future challenges in the field of research and education.

Director COMSAT University islam (Vehari Campus) Prof Dr Saleem Farooq Shaukat, Head of English Department Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat, Dean Faculty of Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Muhammad Asghar, Principal Scientist Faisalabad Dr Samina Iqbal, Coordinator Faculty of Sciences & Technology GCWUF Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences GCWUF Dr Nausheen Syed, Coordinator Faculty of Humanities & Languages GCWUF Dr Rukhsana Baloch, Coordinator Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences Dr Syeda Samina Tahir, Controller Examinations GCWUF Mohtarma Rizwana Tanveer, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) GCWUF Dr Asima Khalid and Librarian GCWUF Mohtarma Misbah Bashir were also present in the meeting.

