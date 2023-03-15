UrduPoint.com

GCWUF VC Inaugurates Fitness Fusion Studio At University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Prof Dr Robina Farooq inaugurated the Fitness Fusion Studio at the university, here on Wednesday

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, she said "we must spare some time for our mental and physical health because a healthy body guarantees a healthy mind. She appreciated training in yoga and other exercises in the studio and also got herself registered with the fusion studio.

The vice chancellor was accompanied by Director Academics Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Focal Person Commercialization Wing Prof.

Dr. Ayesha Sameen, Chairperson Mathematics Department Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Director of sports Fahmida Ayub, several faculty members and students in the opening ceremony.

The studio is run by the commercialization wing of GCWUF under Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen, whereas in-charge of the studio is Fehmida Ayub, head of the Department of Health and Physical education, GCWUF. Registration for the Fitness Fusion Studio is open for all female candidates within and outside the university.

This project is significant for uplifting female health in the city and has received very positive feedback from various social sectors.

