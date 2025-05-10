Girl killed, four injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A girl was killed while four others sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided near Chowk Azam, tehsil Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided due to speeding near Adda Bhagal Chow Azam in which five-year-old girl Zarwa died on the spot, while 22-year-old Muhammad Ali, Sikandar, Anaya and Razia sustained injuries. Rescue teams shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital Layyah.