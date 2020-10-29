UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Goodwill Gesture, Not Pressure' The Reason Behind Indian Pilot's Release: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

'Goodwill gesture, not pressure' the reason behind Indian pilot's release: FO

The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically rejected the impression that the release of captured Indian air force pilot by Pakistan last February, was made under any pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically rejected the impression that the release of captured Indian air force pilot by Pakistan last February, was made under any pressure.

"There was no pressure on the Pakistani government to release Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly press briefing, held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The release was made as a message of peace and goodwill," he said.

The Spokesperson was responding to a query regarding the statement of a politician of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who alleged that pilot Abhinandan was released under pressure after his fighter aircraft was downed inside the Pakistan territory.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan's Armed Forces were still ready to deal with all threats.

"India will find the leadership, the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan ready in the event of any misadventure against its territories as evidently demonstrated in February last year," he added.

He said India was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan and its spies had been caught several times.

He said India's involvement in the recent bomb blast at a madressah in Peshawar could not be ruled out.

To a question regarding case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on a death row in Pakistan, the Spokesperson said Pakistan had made an offer for a third time consular access, however with no positive response from India.

He said Pakistan would not amend its laws to allow an Indian counsel before Pakistan courts, adding that India should cooperate in this regard.

On Islamophobia, he said Pakistan strongly condemned the systematic resurgence of acts of republication of blasphemous sketches and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.

"We are further alarmed at the highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression and equating islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains," he said.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan always supported and continued to lead international efforts for combating intolerance, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

On the regional security, he said Pakistan had taken note of the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and the United States.

"Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India," he said.

The Spokesperson said India's massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilizing weapon systems, were developments with serious repercussions for peace and stability in South Asia.

"These developments clearly negate the argument that India's mainstreaming in the international export control regimes, will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes," he said.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian government's illegal amendments in land ownership laws in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) promulgated under "J&K Re-organisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020".

He expressed deep concerns over the raids by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on offices and residences of journalists and human rights activists and non-profit organizations, including Coalition of Civil Society, Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, and Greater Kashmir newspaper in IIOJK.

Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attacks launched towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan appreciated the successful interception of the drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," he said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Drone Terrorist Peshawar Foreign Office Bomb Blast Exchange Civil Society Nuclear Jammu Lead United States Saudi Arabia February 2020 Muslim Event All From Government Agreement Asia Weapon Abhinandan Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

PMC to hold National MDCAT exams on Nov 15

49 seconds ago

PTI's governance would bring good news to the nati ..

52 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on two kids death

57 seconds ago

Open kutcheries solves problems instantly

5 minutes ago

Russia Hopes New Kyrgyz Authorities Will Comply Wi ..

5 minutes ago

DC meets with Ulemas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.