Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) To Hold Intl MSNANO Conference

Wed 26th February 2020

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize 4th International Conference on "Materials Science and Nanotechnology 2020 (MSNANO-20)" here on March 3

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize 4th International Conference on "Materials Science and Nanotechnology 2020 (MSNANO-20)" here on March 3.

A spokesman of the university said that Department of Physics GCUF in collaboration with Pakistan Vacuum Society will sponsor the three-day international conference MSNANO-20 which will be held at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of new Campus GCUF at Jhang Road.

He said that international scientists have been invited from various countries to deliver keynote lectures in addition to the address of national scientists from various universities of Islamabad, Abbottabad, Swabi, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Gujrat, Taxila, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

They will also present their research papers on various topics including Photovoltaic, Organic Solar Cells, Si Solar Cells, Thermooelectrics, Nanostructures, Semiconductors, Nano-ferrites, Nano-wires, Nano-rods, Materials for energy Storage, Fuel Cells Materials, Nuclear Energy, Thin Films for Energy, Catalysis, Photocatalysis, Smart Materials for Energy, Nano-materials for energy and other related topics.

He said that advances in synthesizing smarter and efficient nano-materials for various technological applications were directly related to the development in nanotechnology.

"The aim and objective of MSNANO-20 is to provide a platform for researchers, engineers, academicians as well as industrial professionals to present their research results and development activities in the functional applications of nano-materials for energy and electronic applications".

