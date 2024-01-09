Government College University Hyderabad hosts opening ceremony of English Access Microscholarship Program

Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) hosted the opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship Program on Tuesday, ushering in a new chapter of educational empowerment and cross-cultural exchange sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO Pakistan) through U.S. Embassy Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) hosted the opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship Program on Tuesday, ushering in a new chapter of educational empowerment and cross-cultural exchange sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO Pakistan) through U.S. Embassy Islamabad.

The event, held at the university's historical Assembly Hall, brought together Access students, teachers, and esteemed guests to celebrate the launch of this transformative initiative aimed at providing English language education to the young individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing students with language skills, cultural awareness, and a solid foundation for a bright future.

At the start of the ceremony, Program Director of the English Access Microscholarship Program at GCUH, Dr. Niaz Hussain Soomro, provided a comprehensive overview of the program including its objectives, curriculum structure, and the transformative impact it aims to achieve with a short video illustrating the progress of the program so far.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor GCUH, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, highlighted the significance of the English Access Microscholarship Program in fostering language proficiency, intercultural understanding, and global citizenship.

She expressed gratitude for the support received from the U.S. Department of State, Regional English Language Office (RELO) in Pakistan, and U.S. Consulate General Karachi.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the university's commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities and fostering global citizenship. Distinguished U.S. officials, including Ms Anastasia, Ms Anamaria, and Ms Aisha Amanullah, graced the occasion, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the United States and GCUH in promoting international cooperation.

Cultural Affairs Officer Anastasia Kolivas in her opening remarks iterated “since its inception in 2004, the English Access Program has been a beacon of educational empowerment, touching the lives of over 115,000 students across more than 85 countries.

We are thrilled to offer this scholarship program in Hyderabad, where 75 bright students have embarked on a journey to strengthen their English language skills.

After completing the program, they will join a group of 18,000+ Pakistani students who have graduated from the program. Access, with its after-school classes and intensive sessions, serves as a platform for nurturing talent.

It is more than just a language program; it is a pathway for students to unlock opportunities, gain a competitive edge, and foster a global perspective.

To the 75 students embarking on this trans-formative journey, know that this program is a key to unlocking doors to better jobs, educational opportunities, and the ability to participate in and compete for future exchanges and study in the United States”.

The official also extended “deepest appreciation to Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor for her unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in bringing the English Access Program to execution at Government College University in Hyderabad.

The highlight of the ceremony was the Access Certificate Distribution Ceremony, where two representative recipients (a male and a female) ceremonially received certificates on behalf of their peers, marking the beginning of their two-year journey of language education, cultural enrichment, and personal growth.

APP/nsm