- Home
- Pakistan
- Government commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting Rs 29bn: Minister
Government Commences Procurement Of 300,000 Metric Tons Of Wheat, Amounting Rs 29bn: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that despite ongoing economic challenges, the provincial government has commenced the procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting to approximately Rs 29 billion.
The procurement has begun on May 7 and is scheduled to continue for two months. Minister Toru conveyed these remarks during his visit to the wheat godown and procurement center in Abbottabad, accompanied by Provincial Assembly member Iftikhar Jadoon.
Emphasizing the government's dedication to providing relief to local farmers amidst economic difficulties, Minister Toru stressed the importance of transparency in the procurement process.
The District food Controller of Abbottabad briefed the Minister on the arrangements made for wheat procurement, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the godown with a storage capacity of 18,000 metric tons of wheat. Minister Shah instructed officials to adhere strictly to the principles of "first come, first served" in the wheat procurement process.
He underscored that the decision to purchase wheat from local farmers was made to benefit the community, projecting savings of Rs 12 billion for the province.
Minister Zahir Shah Toru further warned that individuals found involved in corruption in the procurement process would face severe consequences.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfaraz Bugti to meet PM to Discuss Balochistan Issues5 seconds ago
-
IPP discusses economic, general situation, reaffirms support for government8 seconds ago
-
PML-N AJK backs negotiated solutions for key issues10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor sees off Hajj pilgrims at JIAP10 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held over cockfight10 minutes ago
-
Sindh, KP following in Punjab CM's footsteps by lowering roti price: Azma10 minutes ago
-
Twelve held in ongoing police crackdown against drug dealers20 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 18 suspects including two drug dealers20 minutes ago
-
Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam30 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day30 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad30 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah30 minutes ago