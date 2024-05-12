Government commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting Rs 29bn: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that despite ongoing economic challenges, the provincial government has commenced the procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting to approximately Rs 29 billion.

The procurement has begun on May 7 and is scheduled to continue for two months. Minister Toru conveyed these remarks during his visit to the wheat godown and procurement center in Abbottabad, accompanied by Provincial Assembly member Iftikhar Jadoon.

Emphasizing the government's dedication to providing relief to local farmers amidst economic difficulties, Minister Toru stressed the importance of transparency in the procurement process.

The District food Controller of Abbottabad briefed the Minister on the arrangements made for wheat procurement, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the godown with a storage capacity of 18,000 metric tons of wheat. Minister Shah instructed officials to adhere strictly to the principles of "first come, first served" in the wheat procurement process.

He underscored that the decision to purchase wheat from local farmers was made to benefit the community, projecting savings of Rs 12 billion for the province.

Minister Zahir Shah Toru further warned that individuals found involved in corruption in the procurement process would face severe consequences.