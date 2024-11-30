Governor Felicitates People Of Province On 'Sindhi Culture Day'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan on Saturday congratulated the people of the province on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, marked every first Sunday of December.
He said that on this day, the people of the province wear Sindhi caps and Ajrak decorated with the culture of the province to express their love for their culture.
The culture of Sindh had a very ancient historical significance based on thousands of years of history and traditions, he said adding that the courage, endurance, and dedication of the people of the province to their culture was exemplary.
Tessori said we salute the cultural heritage of the people of the province. 'We pledge to protect and promote the cultural values, traditions, and language of the people of the province', he concluded.
