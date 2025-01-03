Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi welcomes peace agreement in Kurram

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday has welcomed the peace agreement in Kurram while emphasizing the need for its proper implementation to ensure lasting peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday has welcomed the peace agreement in Kurram while emphasizing the need for its proper implementation to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the KP government totally failed in ensuring peace in the province.

He said that it is the duty of provincial government in maintaining peace and implementing the agreement effectively.

However, he stressed that the KP government cannot tackle the challenges alone, such as removing check posts and seizing heavy ammunition, without the support of the Federal government and law enforcement agencies.

He also raised concerns about the use of substantial funds provided to the province for the war on terror, calling for transparency and accountability in their utilization.