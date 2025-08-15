Governor KP Expresses Grief Over Helicopter Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash, which was on a mission to assist flood-affected people in Bajaur.
The Governor paid tribute to the two pilots and three personnel who were martyred in the incident, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.
Governor Kundi said that those who embraced martyrdom in the noble cause of serving humanity are the true heroes of the nation.
