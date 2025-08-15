Torrential Rains Claim Over 150 Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Within 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Torrential rains, flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people, including men, women, and children.
According to National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) official reports, among the deceased are 128 men, 9 women, and 13 children. Additionally, 18 individuals have been injured in rain-related incidents across various districts of the province.
Other regions have also suffered casualties. In Gilgit-Baltistan, five people were reported dead, while nine fatalities occurred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to the ongoing severe weather.
Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with teams from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Pakistan Army, district administration, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers working tirelessly to assist affected communities.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts among all relevant institutions to ensure a swift and effective response.
Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious during the ongoing rains and potential flooding. Citizens are advised to follow safety guidelines, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas, and take all necessary precautions to protect
themselves and their families.
