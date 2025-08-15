Inmates of Central Jail Haripur receive certificates for completing fourth literacy batch

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Central Jail Haripur on Friday hosted a closing ceremony to mark the completion of the five-month literacy course for the fourth batch of inmates at its Literacy Centre.

Deputy Superintendent Jail Akhtar Hussain Shah and Muqaddas Khan presided over the ceremony, which was attended by jail officials, representatives of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), the graduating inmates and other guests. NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mehmood, Assistant Superintendent Usman Ali, and Assistant Superintendent Razin Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Certificates were distributed among the inmates who successfully completed the course. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah termed the literacy program a positive step for the intellectual and moral development of inmates, saying it strengthened their rehabilitation process.

He expressed hope that the participants would use their education to lead dignified lives after release, and called for more literacy classes and centres to enable a larger number of inmates to benefit.

NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mehmood reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the education and training of prisoners, stating that “education is a weapon that gives a person a new life.”

The course covered basic literacy, arithmetic, Islamic teachings, and moral training, with the aim of preparing inmates to reintegrate into society with dignity and respect.