CM Bugti Expresses Grief On Loss Of Precious Human Lives Due To Rains, Floods In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CM Bugti expresses grief on loss of precious human lives due to rains, floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the destruction caused by the recent rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the loss of precious human lives.

The Chief Minister said that these natural disasters are beyond the control of man, but their sorrow and effects sadden every heart.

He said that this tragedy has depressed not only the affected families but the entire nation and the people of Balochistan share their grief with their brothers and sisters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we express our full solidarity at this time.

The Chief Minister said that the pain of every person affected by the flood is like a common pain for us.

He said that we pray that Allah Almighty elevates the ranks of the deceased, grants patience to their families and grants a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan also prayed for the martyrs of the helicopter crash and expressed deep sorrow over this tragic accident.

