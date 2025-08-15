Capacity Building Initiative By NAHE Concluded In UK
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A week-long capacity building initiative by the National academy of Higher education (NAHE), HEC Pakistan, concluded in the United Kingdom (UK).
According to the statement issued here on Friday, in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan, King's College London and STEM Learning Centre York, the training brought together Lecturers and Assistant Professors from 62 universities under the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway.
The three cohorts focused on enhancing STEM teaching standards, building partnerships and adopting best practices from around the world.
Participants also visited leading UK universities and cultural sites, and will now cascade their learnings within their institutions.
