Ammad Ali Honored With Pride Of Pakistan Award On 78th Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Ammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of RankingGrow LLC, was conferred on the prestigious Pride of Pakistan Award by President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the IT industry and youth empowerment, particularly in underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Hailing from Haripur, Hazara, Ammad Ali has trained over 10,000 students from disadvantaged communities in market-oriented digital skills, enabling many to secure jobs in leading companies across Pakistan and abroad, while others have established successful freelancing careers earning valuable foreign exchange.
Officials at the ceremony lauded Ammad Ali’s decade-long efforts in promoting Pakistan’s digital economy, providing free education to underprivileged youth, and assisting startups in building their online presence. His initiatives, they noted, had created employment opportunities, promoted entrepreneurship, and enhanced the country’s visibility in the global digital marketplace.
Ali, talking to APP after receiving the award, said he plans to provide free training in digital marketing and artificial intelligence to another 10,000 students. “My mission is to equip our youth so they can contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy, bring in Dollars, and help make our country prosperous,” he said.
Founded in 2017, RankingGrow LLC has emerged as a leading global digital marketing agency with offices in Pakistan, the United States, Dubai, and the United Kingdom, serving numerous international brands.
The Pride of Pakistan Award is presented annually to individuals making outstanding contributions in their respective fields. This year’s ceremony, part of the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Independence Day celebrations, was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, senior government officials, armed forces representatives, and distinguished personalities from business, technology, arts, and social development.
Recent Stories
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti expresses grief on loss of precious human lives due to rains, floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa3 minutes ago
-
11 bodies recovered after cloudburst in Battagram, search for 10 missing persons continues: Ishtiaq ..3 minutes ago
-
DG OFWM inaugurates water course3 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) observed with reverence in district Matiari3 minutes ago
-
Ammad Ali honored with pride of Pakistan award on 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Inmates of Central Jail Haripur receive certificates for completing fourth literacy batch3 minutes ago
-
21 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered13 minutes ago
-
Capacity building initiative by NAHE concluded in UK13 minutes ago
-
Youth summit opens at UAJK to promote peace, pluralism,youth empowerment13 minutes ago
-
Youth fully capable of carrying forward light of literature: Najeeba Arif13 minutes ago
-
Secretary PHE inspects Water Works Pumping Station13 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq celebrations concludes with 160 sporting programs13 minutes ago