Ammad Ali honored with pride of Pakistan award on 78th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Ammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of RankingGrow LLC, was conferred on the prestigious Pride of Pakistan Award by President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the IT industry and youth empowerment, particularly in underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hailing from Haripur, Hazara, Ammad Ali has trained over 10,000 students from disadvantaged communities in market-oriented digital skills, enabling many to secure jobs in leading companies across Pakistan and abroad, while others have established successful freelancing careers earning valuable foreign exchange.

Officials at the ceremony lauded Ammad Ali’s decade-long efforts in promoting Pakistan’s digital economy, providing free education to underprivileged youth, and assisting startups in building their online presence. His initiatives, they noted, had created employment opportunities, promoted entrepreneurship, and enhanced the country’s visibility in the global digital marketplace.

Ali, talking to APP after receiving the award, said he plans to provide free training in digital marketing and artificial intelligence to another 10,000 students. “My mission is to equip our youth so they can contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy, bring in Dollars, and help make our country prosperous,” he said.

Founded in 2017, RankingGrow LLC has emerged as a leading global digital marketing agency with offices in Pakistan, the United States, Dubai, and the United Kingdom, serving numerous international brands.

The Pride of Pakistan Award is presented annually to individuals making outstanding contributions in their respective fields. This year’s ceremony, part of the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Independence Day celebrations, was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, senior government officials, armed forces representatives, and distinguished personalities from business, technology, arts, and social development.