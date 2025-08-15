DG OFWM Inaugurates Water Course
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) of On-Farm Water Management (OFWM), Muhammad Hayat Khan, on Friday inaugurated Watercourse No. 1000/R WC under the National Program for Enhancing Command Area of Barani Projects (NPECABP) 2024-25, located in Village Chitri, UC Rehana, Chitri Barani Dam, District Haripur.
On this occasion, Abdullah, District Director OFWM Haripur, along with his dedicated staff, warmly welcomed the Director General.
The Director General personally visited the newly constructed watercourse, inspected the quality of work and expressed his satisfaction.
He appreciated the efforts of the field staff and extended his best wishes for the continued success of the OFWM team.
He also expressed confidence that all district offices would continue to uphold high standards without compromising on the quality or quantity of work.
Javed Khan, Chairman of the Water Users Association (WUA), extended his heartfelt thanks to the Director General and the district office for their strong cooperation.
He remarked that this scheme will significantly contribute to increased cropping intensity and higher agricultural production in the area.
