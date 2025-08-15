Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Observed With Reverence In District Matiari

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) observed with reverence in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) To pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala, the Chehlum was observed in district Matiari with devotion and respect, similar to other parts of the country. In this regard, mourning processions and majalis were held across the district.

The district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure peace, security, cleanliness, health facilities, ambulance service, traffic management and other necessary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh visited various processions, Imambargahs and other important and sensitive locations. Talking to the media, he said that all required arrangements were effectively ensured by the district administration.

SSP Matiari Aijaz Ali Memon also reviewed the security arrangements and told the media that police, Rangers and personnel of other agencies had been deployed at sensitive points.

He added that a monitoring cell had been established to oversee the routes through CCTV cameras, from where processions and events were being continuously monitored

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the control room set up at his office, where representatives from health, HESCO, Rangers, local government, PPHI, Rescue 1122, police and other relevant departments were present to address any complaints or emergencies promptly.

Recent Stories

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

38 minutes ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

1 hour ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

1 hour ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

1 hour ago
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

2 hours ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

2 hours ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

2 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

2 hours ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

2 hours ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan