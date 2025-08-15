Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) observed with reverence in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) To pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala, the Chehlum was observed in district Matiari with devotion and respect, similar to other parts of the country. In this regard, mourning processions and majalis were held across the district.

The district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure peace, security, cleanliness, health facilities, ambulance service, traffic management and other necessary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh visited various processions, Imambargahs and other important and sensitive locations. Talking to the media, he said that all required arrangements were effectively ensured by the district administration.

SSP Matiari Aijaz Ali Memon also reviewed the security arrangements and told the media that police, Rangers and personnel of other agencies had been deployed at sensitive points.

He added that a monitoring cell had been established to oversee the routes through CCTV cameras, from where processions and events were being continuously monitored

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the control room set up at his office, where representatives from health, HESCO, Rangers, local government, PPHI, Rescue 1122, police and other relevant departments were present to address any complaints or emergencies promptly.