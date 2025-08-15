Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Reviews Preparations For Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for polio eradication campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations and strategies for the upcoming polio eradication campaign scheduled in September 2025 across the division.

The meeting was attended by National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Nasir, Additional Secretary Health and Provincial Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre Shafiullah, along with Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and other officials.

Officials briefed the meeting on recent positive polio samples detected in the division and the measures underway to address the issue.

The Commissioner stressed the need for immediate, coordinated, and effective actions to eliminate polio, directing all districts to improve the quality of the campaign, ensure transparent and accurate reporting, and strictly avoid fake finger-marking.

He emphasized that polio eradication is a shared national responsibility and urged participants to take every possible step to protect children from the disease.

At the conclusion, the provincial coordinator announced the appointment of Dr. Jahangir as the focal person for Hazara Division, who will provide technical assistance to polio teams.

