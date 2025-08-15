21 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Karachi Company, Khanna, Sihala, Phulgran, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala police station teams arrested nine accused involved in various criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that police teams also recovered 275 grams of Ice, 710 grams of heroin, six pistols, and one Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended 12 criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continue their effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

The ICT Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of residents, and no element will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and safeguarding citizens remain the top priorities of the ICT Police.

