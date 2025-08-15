Open Menu

11 Bodies Recovered After Cloudburst In Battagram, Search For 10 Missing Persons Continues: Ishtiaq Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram has confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered out of 21 people who were swept away in a sudden flood triggered by a cloudburst in Battagram District. The search for the remaining 10 missing persons is still underway.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ishtiaq Ahmed said he is personally present at the disaster site in Dheri Haleem a border area between Mansehra and Battagram districts to supervise the rescue operation. He confirmed that personnel from Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments are actively taking part in the operation.

According to the DC, the victims were swept away from Dheri Haleem in Mansehra, and their bodies were later found in Battagram’s Shamlai area via the Nandhyar stream. Among the deceased are two residents of Battagram who had been staying as guests in Dheri Haleem.

The recovered bodies have been handed over to their families, while rescue teams continue their search for the remaining missing persons. The DC expressed hope that all bodies will be recovered soon and appealed to the public to report any emergency to the District Control Room at 0997310136.

