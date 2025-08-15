- Home
- Pakistan
- 11 bodies recovered after cloudburst in Battagram, search for 10 missing persons continues: Ishtiaq ..
11 Bodies Recovered After Cloudburst In Battagram, Search For 10 Missing Persons Continues: Ishtiaq Ahmed
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram has confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered out of 21 people who were swept away in a sudden flood triggered by a cloudburst in Battagram District. The search for the remaining 10 missing persons is still underway.
Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ishtiaq Ahmed said he is personally present at the disaster site in Dheri Haleem a border area between Mansehra and Battagram districts to supervise the rescue operation. He confirmed that personnel from Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments are actively taking part in the operation.
According to the DC, the victims were swept away from Dheri Haleem in Mansehra, and their bodies were later found in Battagram’s Shamlai area via the Nandhyar stream. Among the deceased are two residents of Battagram who had been staying as guests in Dheri Haleem.
The recovered bodies have been handed over to their families, while rescue teams continue their search for the remaining missing persons. The DC expressed hope that all bodies will be recovered soon and appealed to the public to report any emergency to the District Control Room at 0997310136.
Recent Stories
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti expresses grief on loss of precious human lives due to rains, floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa3 minutes ago
-
11 bodies recovered after cloudburst in Battagram, search for 10 missing persons continues: Ishtiaq ..3 minutes ago
-
DG OFWM inaugurates water course3 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) observed with reverence in district Matiari3 minutes ago
-
Ammad Ali honored with pride of Pakistan award on 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Inmates of Central Jail Haripur receive certificates for completing fourth literacy batch3 minutes ago
-
21 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered13 minutes ago
-
Capacity building initiative by NAHE concluded in UK13 minutes ago
-
Youth summit opens at UAJK to promote peace, pluralism,youth empowerment13 minutes ago
-
Youth fully capable of carrying forward light of literature: Najeeba Arif13 minutes ago
-
Secretary PHE inspects Water Works Pumping Station13 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq celebrations concludes with 160 sporting programs13 minutes ago