Governor KP Extends Independence Day Greetings, Urges Unity For Pakistan’s Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, extended heartfelt congratulations to entire nation.

He said the day marks the celebration of Maraka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in which Pakistan not only shattered India’s military arrogance but also safeguarded its borders and independence with unwavering resolve.

The Governor described 14 August as a symbol of freedom, sovereignty, and national identity, reminding the nation that their forefathers turned the dream of an independent homeland into reality through immense sacrifices and relentless struggle.

He stressed that Pakistan’s progress, peace, and prosperity can only be achieved through unity, hard work, and a spirit of sacrifice, adding that true value of freedom lies in fulfilling one’s duties with honesty and responsibility.

Highlighting that the success in Maraka-e-Haq reflects the steadfastness of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces in upholding their principles, faith, and truth, Governor Kundi appealed to all citizens to play their role in making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country.

He prayed for the nation’s safety, for the defeat of enemies’ malicious designs, and for the strength to move forward with unity, sacrifice, and love.

APP/ash/

