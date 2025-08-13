Governor KP Extends Independence Day Greetings, Urges Unity For Pakistan’s Prosperity
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, extended heartfelt congratulations to entire nation.
He said the day marks the celebration of Maraka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in which Pakistan not only shattered India’s military arrogance but also safeguarded its borders and independence with unwavering resolve.
The Governor described 14 August as a symbol of freedom, sovereignty, and national identity, reminding the nation that their forefathers turned the dream of an independent homeland into reality through immense sacrifices and relentless struggle.
He stressed that Pakistan’s progress, peace, and prosperity can only be achieved through unity, hard work, and a spirit of sacrifice, adding that true value of freedom lies in fulfilling one’s duties with honesty and responsibility.
Highlighting that the success in Maraka-e-Haq reflects the steadfastness of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces in upholding their principles, faith, and truth, Governor Kundi appealed to all citizens to play their role in making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country.
He prayed for the nation’s safety, for the defeat of enemies’ malicious designs, and for the strength to move forward with unity, sacrifice, and love.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence day celebrated with zeal at China Window3 minutes ago
-
Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor ..3 minutes ago
-
ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League3 minutes ago
-
Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School3 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President3 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song3 minutes ago
-
Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq3 minutes ago
-
"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held to mark 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
ZU celebrates 78th Independence Day, "Marka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
Flag march held by BWMC to mark 78th Independence Day13 minutes ago