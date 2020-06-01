Governor KP terms establishment of 'Corona Fund' for affected journalists as need of hour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Syed Bukhar Shah and Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) President Fida Khattak Sunday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and discussed the establishment of 'Corona Fund' for affected journalists.

The governor termed the establishment of Corona Fund for the affected journalists as need of the hour and assured his full cooperation for the initiative.

He said the provincial government and resourceful people particularly members of the provincial assembly should actively contribute in the fund.

The governor said journalists were the eyes and ears of the society and they acknowledged the professional services rendered by the journalists' community during the current critical juncture of corona pandemic.

He said journalists' community was creating awareness in the people regarding coronavirus without taking care of their own lives.

Both, the PPC president Syed Bukhar Shah and KhUJ President Fida Khattak thanked the governor for extending support in the establishment of the fund.

They told the governor that initially an amount of Rs1 million had been allocated for the affected media workers and assured that they would perform their duties with honesty in that regard.