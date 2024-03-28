Governor Sindh announces comprehensive IT program for youth of Hyderabad

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that acquiring modern education is imperative for the progress of any society. This is why, following the initiation of the IT course in Governor House Karachi, a similar program is now being launched in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that acquiring modern education is imperative for the progress of any society. This is why, following the initiation of the IT course in Governor House Karachi, a similar program is now being launched in Hyderabad.

In the first phase 50,000 youngsters will be provided with various IT courses including Artificial Intelligence free of cost.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday regarding the comprehensive IT program, Governor Sindh informed that a website for the program will be launched tonight, followed by the establishment of an IT university whose location will be determined soon.

He said whoever registers through the website, will be emailed about the date of the test, moreover the entire course program will be linked to this website. He emphasized the importance of both education and skills, stating that the country was facing economic challenges and unemployment issues.

Governor Sindh mentioned that this program is being initiated with a budget of Rs. 50 crores, without any contribution from the government. He highlighted the involvement of donors and an expert team of IT professionals who will play a crucial role in training the youth and facilitating their journey through the IT courses.

He further stated that along with basic courses, the IT University will offer courses in Artificial Intelligence and upon completion, the qualified youth will be eligible to earn up to hundreds of thousands of rupees. He expressed confidence that those completing the courses can earn a monthly income up to 1.5 to 2 million rupees.

Governor also announced the expansion of this program to six more districts of Sindh after Hyderabad, with upcoming press conferences in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Larkana. He expressed practical steps were being taken to eliminate despair of the youth. He also cited the example of training 50,000 students in IT courses at Governor house Karachi.

Responding to a question, Governor Sindh remarked that poverty breeds crime, urging those involved in criminal activities to educate their children in IT to ensure economic stability. He announced that the test process will begin within two months. Those completing the courses will receive certificates from Governor House, and discussions were also underway with three universities to issue certificates post-test.

Governor Initiative Program representative Ziaullah, elected members of National and Provincial Assembly of Hyderabad, IT experts, Director General Public Relations Sindh Saleem Khan and others were also present on this occasion.