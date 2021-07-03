Govt ensuring provision of due rights to minorities : Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said on Saturday that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had emphasized on giving due rights to the minorities.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sir Ganga Ram's Smadhi here.

He said that minorities would be given their rights as mentioned in the constitution of Pakistan and in light with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan also believed in ensuring the provision of full rights to the minorities in the country, he added.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said, "It is a historical reality that islam welcomes diversity and gives protection to minorities." He said that extremist thinking could not be linked with any religion.

He paid tribute to the services of Sir Ganga Ram in different fields including health, education etc.

The minister also appreciated Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) for carrying out renovation work of Sir Ganga Ram Smadhi, as this step would highlight softer image of the country at international level.

He further said all basic facilities would be ensured at worship places of minorities across the country.

The minister said that Punjab Vocational Board had been asked to give admission to children of minorities adding that ETPB would bear the expenses in this regard.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed said that the ETBP was making all out efforts to conserve historic heritage and to promote religious tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Sir Ganga Ram Smadhi had been renovated and opened for Hindu community to pay tribute to Sir Ganga Ram for his various services.

It is pertinent to mention that Noor ul Haq Qadri was briefed about the renovation work of the Smadhi and later he took round of the Smadhi.