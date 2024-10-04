Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit  

,

Pakistan Army will be responsible for security duties until October 17 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) The Federal government on Friday issued a notification regarding deployment of Pakistan Army for security of upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad.

The media reports said that the authorities issued the notification for the SCO Summit.

According to the notification, the military would take responsibility for security during the SCO summit under Article 245, and it would remain stationed in Islamabad until October 17.

The notification stated that the deployment would be from October 5 to October 17.

The army would be responsible for the security of Islamabad, with the police and other agencies providing assistance.

The SCO summit will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, with heads of state and representatives from several countries attending.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that comprehensive arrangements are being made for the hosting of SCO Summit in Islamabad.

While addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minsiter pointed out Pakistan is hosting such a mega event after many decades which is an honour for the country.

He mentioned that the heads of government from the member countries will attend the conference.

The Information Minister said Pakistan is securing successes on the foreign policy front under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the visits of foreign delegations to the country is a manifestation of it.

He said the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister remained successful which will help promote bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields. He said Malaysia has expressed interest to import rice and meat from Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said a Saudi high level delegation is also visiting Pakistan in the next few days.

Alluding to the improved economic indicators, the Information Minister said the world institutions and leaders are also recognizing the fact and it is also for the opposition to accept it.

He said improving the lives of common man is the priority of the government.