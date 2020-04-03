UrduPoint.com
Govt Stands With Poor, Daily Wagers In Hour Of Need: Advisor To Prime Minister On Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Govt stands with Poor, daily wagers in hour of need: Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said that government was taking all necessary steps to control spread of COVID-19 and it is standing with the common man at this crucial time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said that government was taking all necessary steps to control spread of COVID-19 and it is standing with the common man at this crucial time.

Talking to ptv news channel, Malik Amin asked general public to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

He asked the public to remain restricted to their houses,maintain social distance and follow the instructions given by the govt to ensure lock down for controlling Corona Virus .

As this crisis continues, both the Federal and provincial governments will almost surely announce more measures to rescue the economy, especially for the vulnerable, Amin said.

He said Amid to coronavirus daily wagers are mostly surviving however, prime minister announced gigantic relief packages for them to help poor people, daily wagers, laborers and others vulnerable segments who have lost jobs due to lockdown imposed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Malik Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed ministers, MNAs and MPAs to reach out to their Constituencies to monitor relief efforts and address people's problems.

Talking about Relief Package announced by government for daily wagers, he said it is one of the first historic program for the daily wagers and government will not leave them alone in their critical time.

Replying another Question, Malik Amin said government would also take strict notice against people practicing hoarding of flour and other kitchen items.

