UrduPoint.com

Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Actor Tariq Teddy: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Govt to bear medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced that the provincial government would bear the medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced that the provincial government would bear the medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that family of famous comedian would also be supported.

He said that a letter from his office had been sent to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department to constitute a medical board for treatment of the comedian. Every possible measure should be taken as the treatment of Tariq Teddy is a collective responsibility, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Tariq Teddy Family From Government

Recent Stories

KP CM approves to place rules of Centre on counter ..

KP CM approves to place rules of Centre on countering violent extremism before c ..

46 seconds ago
 Multiple Chinese embassies adjust Covid-19 testing ..

Multiple Chinese embassies adjust Covid-19 testing requirements for inbound trav ..

48 seconds ago
 PU IER's international moot from Tuesday

PU IER's international moot from Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Experts for Pak-Afghan economic ties to be based o ..

Experts for Pak-Afghan economic ties to be based on people-to-people contacts

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Believes There Need Not Be a New Cold W ..

Biden Says Believes There Need Not Be a New Cold War With China

3 minutes ago
 Iran Cautions Ukraine Against Threatening It Over ..

Iran Cautions Ukraine Against Threatening It Over Ties With Russia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.