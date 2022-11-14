Govt to bear medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced that the provincial government would bear the medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced that the provincial government would bear the medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that family of famous comedian would also be supported.

He said that a letter from his office had been sent to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department to constitute a medical board for treatment of the comedian. Every possible measure should be taken as the treatment of Tariq Teddy is a collective responsibility, he added.