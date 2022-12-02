UrduPoint.com

Govt To Hold Elections On Vacant Seats, If PTI Resigns: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022

Govt to hold elections on vacant seats, if PTI resigns: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) needed to dissolve not only the assemblies of Punjab, KPK, but should resign from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in the politics of reconciliation and dialogue and never denied holding talks for a solution.

PTI should return to the national assembly parliament for dialogues, he added.

