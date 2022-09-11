UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Relief To Flood Victims, Restore Damaged Infrastructure: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that all resources were being utilizing to provide maximum relief to the flood victims as well as restore the damaged infrastructure in the province especially in the worst hit district of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views during a ceremony organized for the distribution of relief items among the affectees at different relief camps in Kulachi.

On this occasion food packages were given to more than 1000 flood-affected families of Kalachi Tehsil.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Iqbal Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Ahad Yusuf were also present on the occasion.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said the KP government was sincerely engaged to carry out development works as well as working hard for welfare of the people in these backward and neglected districts so that the deprivations of the people in these districts could be redressed on priority basis.

The Minister acknowledged the fact that there has been a lot of damage in Dera Ismail Khan due to the recent floods and it is need of the hour that we all show solidarity with the affected people.

He said that all the concerned departments are working round the clock to provide relief to the people without any delay.

Meanwhile, following the request of ex Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, officials from the Norwegian Embassy also visited the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Kalachi, Tehsil Dera and Tehsil Parova. The Embassy of Norway is the first foreign mission whose high technical team visited the flood affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan district and assured full cooperation.

