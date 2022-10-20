UrduPoint.com

Graduates Of Incubation Center At UAJK Earning Millions From Small Scale Startups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Graduates of Incubation Center at UAJK earning millions from small scale startups

The graduates of Business Incubation Center (BIC), set up at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), have earned 4.5 million rupees from their small-scale startups in a short period of time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The graduates of Business Incubation Center (BIC), set up at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), have earned 4.5 million rupees from their small-scale startups in a short period of time.

This was disclosed at a briefing given to UAJK Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi by BIC Director Mohsin Pervaiz Banday, Manager Tayyab Khalid, Business Leads Umm-e-Aimen and Khizar Riyaz here on Thursday.

It was informed that under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of NICs, over 100 students and youth recently passed out in two batches from UAJK received complete technical support, office space, internet facility and other equipment along with Rs 15,000 per month for each member of the business team.

They disclosed that 20 successful business startups earned a total profit of over 4.5 million rupees in a short span of time, which is a great success story at the national level.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kaleem Abbasi said: "This is a matter of great satisfaction and pride that UAJK is focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship, equipping students with practical skills, and awarding them degrees in relevant disciples." He said business centers could help youth achieve their dreams. "UAJK will continue to encourage all such initiatives that help address unemployment in the region and engage students in constructive activities." Congratulating the officials of the BIC for the success of their program, he said students must be provided opportunities to interact with successful local businessmen who started from scratch with scant resources and later got a prominent place in the industry.

"Such interactions would be helpful for the entrepreneurs to get inspiration and learn from their experiences", the VC observed.

He underlined the need to establish a strong and effective link between these startups and the industry for their further growth and expansion. Dr Kaleem also emphasized that the researchers should also focus on the problems of small and medium business startups so that those starting new businesses are well aware of these problems in advance and could formulate appropriate strategies to solve them in time.

The VC was told that NEP of NICs was being run successfully in the selected public sector universities of Pakistan, and UAJK was the only university implementing this vital national project in AJK in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MoITT).

They observed that the objective of the initiative was to encourage innovation amongst youth by incubating startups and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The officials of the BIC thanked the VC for his wholehearted support and patronage to the important project being successfully continued in UAJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Political Differences May Split Tories Into 2 Part ..

Political Differences May Split Tories Into 2 Parties After Truss' Resignation - ..

2 minutes ago
 24th National Security workshop participants visit ..

24th National Security workshop participants visit Naval Headquarters

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Syria to He ..

UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Syria to Help Contain Cholera Outbreak

2 minutes ago
 PUC urges Supreme Court to review verdict of Shahr ..

PUC urges Supreme Court to review verdict of Shahrukh Jatoi's acquittal

4 minutes ago
 Services of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy unforgettable ..

Services of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy unforgettable: VC FUUAST

4 minutes ago
 29 criminals held, contraband seized

29 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.