Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day event held at DHO Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A grand and patriotically charged event titled “Battle of Truth,” was held at Jamshoro District Health Office here Sunday to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

Special guests of the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio and District Health Officer Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed, performed the national flag-hoisting. The atmosphere resonated with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” and the passion and enthusiasm of the participants were remarkable.

As part of the Independence Day and “Battle of Truth” celebrations, a rally was also organized.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed said that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration but also a day to remember and pay tribute to our martyrs, the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, and the founding leaders for their sacrifices.

He further stated that the “Battle of Truth” is a historic chapter in which the soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives to ensure the defense of the homeland, deserving the highest praise.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio, in his address, paid homage to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, stating that Pakistan’s safety, progress and stability are tied to our unity and sacrifices, and that Independence Day is the best occasion to revive the memory of these sacrifices.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Raza Panhwar, Staff Officer Irfan Channa, Dr. Aslam Narejo, paramedical staff, lady health workers and a large number of officers and employees of the District Health Department. The event concluded with the cutting ceremony of an Independence Day cake and special prayers for the country’s development and prosperity.