Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Event Held At DHO Jamshoro
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A grand and patriotically charged event titled “Battle of Truth,” was held at Jamshoro District Health Office here Sunday to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.
Special guests of the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio and District Health Officer Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed, performed the national flag-hoisting. The atmosphere resonated with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” and the passion and enthusiasm of the participants were remarkable.
As part of the Independence Day and “Battle of Truth” celebrations, a rally was also organized.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed said that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration but also a day to remember and pay tribute to our martyrs, the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, and the founding leaders for their sacrifices.
He further stated that the “Battle of Truth” is a historic chapter in which the soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives to ensure the defense of the homeland, deserving the highest praise.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio, in his address, paid homage to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, stating that Pakistan’s safety, progress and stability are tied to our unity and sacrifices, and that Independence Day is the best occasion to revive the memory of these sacrifices.
The ceremony was attended by Dr. Raza Panhwar, Staff Officer Irfan Channa, Dr. Aslam Narejo, paramedical staff, lady health workers and a large number of officers and employees of the District Health Department. The event concluded with the cutting ceremony of an Independence Day cake and special prayers for the country’s development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day event held at DHO Jamshoro4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shines with 2 Gold, 2 Silver medals at Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Champions ..4 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit14 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 10 tonne expired biscuits, other items24 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of robbery, theft gang34 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 inaugurated at SAU Tandojam34 minutes ago
-
Two groups clash: 11 booked34 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif attends Youth Summit in Haripur, urges participants to value time34 minutes ago
-
Station Commander, DPO inspect CPEC security arrangements in DIKhan34 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary44 minutes ago
-
Drug-free society operation continue, 2 drug dealer, 2 motorcyclists criminals arrested44 minutes ago