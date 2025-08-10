Pakistan shines with 2 Gold, 2 Silver medals at Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Championship, clinching two gold and two silver medals among more than 2,000 competitors from 20 countries.

A press release issued here on Sunday said that Muhammad Umar excelled in the senior category, defeating a Chinese opponent to secure a gold medal, while Syed Hamza Shah outclassed athletes from Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia to win Pakistan’s second gold medal.

Shamil Ali Hussain displayed exceptional skills, winning three consecutive bouts before narrowly missing the title in the final to settle for silver. Similarly, Hamad Nadeem also fought his way to the final and claimed silver after a spirited performance.

The statement added that this achievement not only brings pride to the nation but also enhances Pakistan’s positive image on the international sporting stage.