JKNF Pays Homage To Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

JKNF pays homage to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 17th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here Sunday, JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani hailed Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz as a man of exceptional honesty and integrity who dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir cause.

Recalling the events of 11 August 2008, Wani said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian forces while leading a massive rally demanding the opening of the Srinagar–Muzaffarabad road. Highlighting his unparalleled sacrifices, Wani noted that Sheikh Sahib was among the pioneers of the freedom movement who laid down his life for the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

He added that the martyred leader’s steadfast commitment and invaluable role in the struggle would remain etched in the annals of Kashmir’s history for generations to come.

