Gratitude Day Observed In Multan With Tributes To Forces' Valour

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Gratitude day observed in Multan with tributes to forces' valour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Multan marked the day of gratitude by paying immense tributes to the armed forces for their valour against the enemy, with special prayers held for the martyrs and the prosperity of the country.

The day commenced with the laying of a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dagar in a joint ceremony.

A central event was held at the CPO office, where representatives from civil society and political leadership gathered to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Bukhari hailed the sacrifices of national heroes, stating that they secured the nation’s future by laying down their lives. He lauded the Pak Army for enduring every hardship to make the enemy taste defeat.

The DC also acknowledged the courage of the martyrs' families for sacrificing the Apple of their eyes to protect the country's soil from external threats.

He emphasized that the valour of the armed forces elevated the nation's prestige globally.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dagar, in his distinctive style, praised the unity displayed by the nation in support of the armed forces during the so-called Sandur operation, describing it as a befitting response to the enemy.

He noted that the bravery of the Pak Army was not only recognized by the nation but also by the entire world.

Both the DC and CPO appreciated the Punjab government for providing them with the opportunity to honor the exceptional role of the armed forces in enhancing the country's global standing.

They also dismissed Modi's expansionist rhetoric, remarking that the Indian leadership underestimated the nation's resolve, resulting in their historic defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s forces.

