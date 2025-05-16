Gratitude Day Observed In Multan With Tributes To Forces' Valour
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Multan marked the day of gratitude by paying immense tributes to the armed forces for their valour against the enemy, with special prayers held for the martyrs and the prosperity of the country.
The day commenced with the laying of a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dagar in a joint ceremony.
A central event was held at the CPO office, where representatives from civil society and political leadership gathered to express solidarity with the armed forces.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Bukhari hailed the sacrifices of national heroes, stating that they secured the nation’s future by laying down their lives. He lauded the Pak Army for enduring every hardship to make the enemy taste defeat.
The DC also acknowledged the courage of the martyrs' families for sacrificing the Apple of their eyes to protect the country's soil from external threats.
He emphasized that the valour of the armed forces elevated the nation's prestige globally.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dagar, in his distinctive style, praised the unity displayed by the nation in support of the armed forces during the so-called Sandur operation, describing it as a befitting response to the enemy.
He noted that the bravery of the Pak Army was not only recognized by the nation but also by the entire world.
Both the DC and CPO appreciated the Punjab government for providing them with the opportunity to honor the exceptional role of the armed forces in enhancing the country's global standing.
They also dismissed Modi's expansionist rhetoric, remarking that the Indian leadership underestimated the nation's resolve, resulting in their historic defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces4 minutes ago
-
PM hoists flag to mark Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day)4 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed with spiritual ceremony in Darra Adam Khel4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observes "Thanksgiving day"4 minutes ago
-
Gratitude day observed in Multan with tributes to forces' valour4 minutes ago
-
Abasin Columnists Association signs agreement with Khana-e-Farhang to promote Religious, Cultural ti ..4 minutes ago
-
Instructions issued for placing water pots to protect birds from extreme heat14 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides home to family of martyr constable34 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observes Youm-e -Tashakur to celebrate victory in operation Bunyan Marsoos34 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab holds PEB meeting to review key policy matters34 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held44 minutes ago
-
Cardiologist warns of Hypertension epidemic sweeping country youth, calls for awarness54 minutes ago