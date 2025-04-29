Grave negligence in mining sector sparks Senate Committee’s urgent call for reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights met here on Tuesday under the chair of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

The Committee deliberated upon critical legislative business encompassing child protection, disability rights, and rights of minorities along with safety, security and rights of coal mine workers in Balochistan.

The meeting commenced with discussion on two bills “The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and the “ICT Rights of Persons with Disability (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” The unchecked proliferation of unregulated orphanages and custodial homes where vulnerable children, particularly girls, are exposed to abuse, often shielded by powerful individuals. She called for urgent legislative reforms to ensure child protection in such institutions.

The Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) informed the Committee that the Commission functions in an advisory role and lacks executive powers, though it frequently conducts inspections and inquiries.

She emphasized the need for statutory support to improve data collection and policy enforcement. She supported the bill’s objectives, stressing the importance of legal empowerment of institutions through improved data access and strengthened mandates. During deliberations, the members of the Committee advocated for broader, more inclusive legislative phrasing.

The Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, acknowledged the concerns and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening child protection mechanisms. The Committee agreed to revisit the bill’s wording to ensure comprehensive safeguards while maintaining legislative clarity and oversight. Members also raised caution over the potential judicial powers granted to commissions without sufficient checks and balances.

During discussions on child safety, the Minister and the NCRC Chairperson endorsed the “Take It Down” application, a digital platform designed to combat online abuse and exploitation. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri underscored the need to promote such tools in schools, noting that children often face bullying not only from peers but also from teachers.

She expressed serious concerns that unchecked bullying could lead to long-term psychological harm and, in some cases, drive children toward substance abuse. She added, “We are not truly safe unless strict punitive actions are taken. Until a few individuals are held accountable, these crimes will persist. Even schools are no longer safe, children are at risk of being kidnapped.”

After detailed discussion, Chairperson Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri directed that all relevant stakeholders submit written recommendations on both bills within 30 days.

The sub-committee of the Functional Committee on Human Rights constituted on 11th February 2025 to consider “The National Commission for Minorities Bill 2025” also submitted its report to the Committee in the meeting. The Committee considered the report and bill as amended by the Sub-Committee in detail. After threadbare discussion, preceded by a briefing on the working of the Sub-Committee by the Convener, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, the Committee noted that a broad-based consensus had been reached on the bill not only among the Sub-Committee members but also the Ministry and all other minority members from both Houses of the Parliament.

The Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, requested that the Bill as amended by the Sub-Committee and presented to the Functional Committee along with report, may be considered for adoption by the Committee and submission of Report to the House so that the Bill is passed as it has been a longstanding demand of the Minorities in the country.

The Committee adopted the report and recommended to the Senate the Bill may be passed as amended.

The Committee also received a detailed briefing on the safety, security, compensation, rights of mine workers in Balochistan and the recent militant attacks targeting mine workers in province. Officials outlined current intelligence operations and heightened security protocols. The briefing covered the identification of mines in core operational areas, including both public and private coal mines, and shared employment statistics.

It was noted that despite the existence of safety regulations such as underground inspections and protections against weak strata and coal dust, enforcement remains weak. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri voiced strong concerns over the department’s operational capacity, questioning its ability to assess field conditions given its lack of basic resources, such as fuel, vehicles, and staff.

She highlighted harrowing reports of local seminaries refusing to perform funeral rites, noting this as a serious reflection of systemic neglect. She added that broken safety equipment, such as ropes, further demonstrated the lack of seriousness toward worker welfare. Senator Zehri stated, “Institutions are being held accountable for these failures. The poor, who power the economy, are denied even the most basic rights.”

The representatives from concerned department also echoed these concerns, pointing to a critical absence of emergency infrastructure, including ambulances, rescue tools, and personal protective equipment. Questions were raised regarding delayed compensation for deceased workers, mine operations continuing despite safety breaches, and the ineffectiveness of current inspection systems.

The Committee called for urgent reform, demanding immediate provision of ambulances, first-aid supplies, and trained emergency responders. Senator Zehri recommended that 100% registration of mine workers be completed by December 2025 and that all workers be issued formal employment contracts. She emphasized that such documentation is essential to prevent employers from disowning responsibilities in cases of injury or death.

She concluded by stating that the matter would be taken up in the next meeting and directed departments to submit all relevant documentation to the concerned authorities, along with a comprehensive report addressing the Committee’s observations.

Among those in attendance were Senators Syed Ali Zafar, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Aimal Wali Khan, and Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (joining online), Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary for Human Rights, Chairperson NCRC, Special Secretary Mines Balochistan, Senior Inspector of Mines, Director Labour and Manpower Department, and senior officials from concerned departments.