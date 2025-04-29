World Malaria Day marked to create awareness at Children’s Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Children’s Hospital Multan observed World Malaria Day to highlight the importance of collective efforts against the disease.

The event was led by Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, who emphasized the need to raise awareness about malaria, promote preventive practices, ensure early diagnosis, and control mosquito breeding to curb its spread.

An awareness walk was organized on this occasion, featuring participation from Medical Superintendent Dr. Kamran Asif, Professor Dr. Sohail Arshad, Professor Dr. Waqas Imran, Professor Asim Khurshid, Dr. Rana Zulfiqar, Professor Dr. Erum Afzal, Dr. Waqas Shakir, Dr. Arif Zulqarnain, Dr. Hammad, Dr. Hameed, Dr. Haseeb Sargana, Dr. Waqas, and many other doctors and paramedical staff.

Informative pamphlets were also distributed among the public to educate them on malaria prevention and protection measures.